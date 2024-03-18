Book Review: ‘Newshawks in Berlin’ illustrates tough choices news organizations face in wartime

This cover image released by Columbia University Press shows "Newshawks in Berlin: The Associated Press and Nazi Germany" by Larry Heinzerling and Randy Herschaft, with Ann Cooper. (Columbia University Press via AP)

By Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 12:42 pm.

Journalism is often referred to as the first draft of history, especially when covering war and international conflicts.

“Newshawks in Berlin: The Associated Press and Nazi Germany” explores the challenges the world’s largest news organization faced in trying to balance journalistic ethics with ability to cover World War II within the confines of a dictatorship. The book is a fair but blunt assessment of AP’s work during that time.

The book is written by two veteran AP journalists — Randy Herschaft and the late Larry Heinzerling — along with Columbia Journalism School professor emerita Ann Cooper.

It follows up on a 2017 in-depth review Herschaft and Heinzerling authored for the AP looking at the news organization’s operations in Nazi Germany. That review was prompted by a paper by an academic paper a year earlier that asserted the AP ceded influence to Nazi propagandists over the production of its German photo service.

“Newshawks,” however, goes beyond looking at the photos operations that were the focus of the 2017 review. It richly mines AP’s vast archives and other sources to provide a fascinating inside account of a journalistic era that’s completely different from now but poses many of the same questions.

It examines the role of the organization’s top journalists who steered its coverage and stoked controversy along the way, including Berlin bureau chief Louis Lochner and AP general manager Kent Cooper.

The challenges AP and other news organizations on battling misinformation seem all too familiar. A discarded “rumor deflator” briefly launched by AP to address outlandish stories during the war was a precursor to the fact checks and accountability pieces that are commonplaces throughout today’s journalism.

The book richly illustrates journalistic conflicts that resonate today, as reporters risk their lives to cover the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars.

____’

DeMillo, an Associated Press reporter based in Little Rock, Arkansas, never met or worked with New York-based journalists Randy Herschaft and Larry Heinzerling.

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief
Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief

Citing the crisis in the Middle East as an ongoing factor, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the city continues to see disturbing surges in hate crime calls, with the majority being antisemitic in...

1h ago

Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder
Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder

A man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Umar Zameer entered his plea as jury selection began in his trial on Monday. Zameer...

59m ago

Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier
Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier

Ontario's Liberal leader says she will not introduce a provincial carbon tax if she is elected premier in the 2026 election. "Let me be very clear. A carbon tax will not be part of my plan. Instead,...

30m ago

Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station
Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police have arrested a man after a 71-year-old was pushed to the ground at Don Mills Subway station. Francois Andre Lefebvre, 33, of Sudbury, has been charged with aggravated assault. Investigators...

2h ago

Top Stories

Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief
Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief

Citing the crisis in the Middle East as an ongoing factor, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the city continues to see disturbing surges in hate crime calls, with the majority being antisemitic in...

1h ago

Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder
Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder

A man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Umar Zameer entered his plea as jury selection began in his trial on Monday. Zameer...

59m ago

Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier
Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier

Ontario's Liberal leader says she will not introduce a provincial carbon tax if she is elected premier in the 2026 election. "Let me be very clear. A carbon tax will not be part of my plan. Instead,...

30m ago

Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station
Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police have arrested a man after a 71-year-old was pushed to the ground at Don Mills Subway station. Francois Andre Lefebvre, 33, of Sudbury, has been charged with aggravated assault. Investigators...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

2h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

18h ago

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.
1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.
2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos