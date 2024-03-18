Cuba protests US comments following protests against power blackouts, food shortages

FILE - Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel walks through the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Small groups of protesters took to the streets in the eastern city of Santiago on Sunday, March 18, 2024, decrying power outages lasting up to eight hours and food shortages across Cuba. President Miguel Díaz-Canel also referred to protests in a social media post, though he did not specify where they occurred.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 8:45 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 8:56 pm.

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s government on Monday protested as interventionist comments from the U.S. Embassy on the island following demonstrations against power blackouts and food shortages by hundreds of people in eastern Cuba.

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry delivered a note expressing the complaint to the chargé d’affaires at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana, Benjamin Ziff.

On Sunday, protesters took to the streets in the eastern city of Santiago decrying power outages lasting up to eight hours and shortages of food. State media confirmed the protests in Santiago, while the U.S. Embassy in Havana said there were also reports of protests in a number of other provinces across the island.

Videos showing people chanting “electricity and food” were quickly shared by Cubans on and off the island on platforms like X and Facebook. A nongovernmental human rights group that monitors Cuba said there had been at least three arrests.

The U.S. Embassy urged the Cuban government to respect the protests in a post on its Facebook page.

“We urge the Cuban government to respect the human rights of the protesters and attend to the legitimate needs of the Cuban people,” it said.

On Monday, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío, speaking to The Associated Press, called the comments “disrespectful“ and an ”open interference is Cuba’s domestic affairs.”

“It was also cynical, as we said publicly, and hypocritical because it was referring to issues that are occurring in Cuba in which there’s an import and responsibility from the U.S. government,” said Fernández de Cossío, referring to the longstanding U.S. embargo on the island.

Cuba is facing one of the worst economic and energy crises in its history. Waves of blackouts have grown worse in recent weeks, adding to frustrations over food shortages and inflation that have made it increasingly difficult to make ends meet on the communist-governed island. Hundreds of thousands of people have migrated, with many headed to the United States.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation
16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation

A 16-year-old boy is among three people charged in a firearm investigation after officers discovered drugs and two handguns inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Toronto. Police said officers...

1h ago

Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect
Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect

The family of a 19-year-old teenager who was gunned down in an alleged targeted shooting in downtown Hamilton has issued a statement, pleading to the public for information that could lead to an arrest. On...

4h ago

Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant
Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant

The owner of a beloved cafe on one of the Toronto Islands says they plan to rebuild when they can after a fire destroyed the restaurant and community hub over the weekend.  The fire broke out at...

5h ago

Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto
Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a jogger on a path in west Toronto, police said. Authorities were called to the Sterling Road and Dundas Street West area near Sorauren...

2h ago

Top Stories

16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation
16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation

A 16-year-old boy is among three people charged in a firearm investigation after officers discovered drugs and two handguns inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Toronto. Police said officers...

1h ago

Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect
Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect

The family of a 19-year-old teenager who was gunned down in an alleged targeted shooting in downtown Hamilton has issued a statement, pleading to the public for information that could lead to an arrest. On...

4h ago

Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant
Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant

The owner of a beloved cafe on one of the Toronto Islands says they plan to rebuild when they can after a fire destroyed the restaurant and community hub over the weekend.  The fire broke out at...

5h ago

Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto
Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a jogger on a path in west Toronto, police said. Authorities were called to the Sterling Road and Dundas Street West area near Sorauren...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

3h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

11h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos