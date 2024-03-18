Dartmouth refuses to work with basketball players’ union, potentially sending case to federal court

A poster of a basketball player is attached to a lamppost on the campus of Dartmouth College, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Hanover, N.H. Dartmouth basketball players voted to form a union, an unprecedented step in the continued deterioration of the NCAA's amateur business model. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 5:07 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 5:13 pm.

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth will not enter into collective bargaining with the union its men’s basketball players voted to join earlier this month, the school said Monday in a move that could send the case to federal court.

In a statement announcing its refusal to bargain a labor deal with the athletes, the school was adamant that it believes “athletes in the Ivy League are not employees.”

A regional director of the National Labor Relations Board ruled last month that Dartmouth basketball players were employees, clearing the way for them to vote to join the union.

The players then voted 13-2 to join the Service Employees International Union Local 560.

“Given Dartmouth’s decades-long commitment to athletics as an extension of our academic mission, we believe the regional director has made an extraordinary mistake in finding these students are employees,” the school said in its statement, which called the players “students whose educational program includes athletics.”

Dartmouth is asking for a review of the regional director’s decision by the full board.

“From a procedural standpoint, if the full NLRB refuses to overturn the regional director’s decision, Dartmouth’s only remaining option to challenge this legal error is to engage in a technical refusal to bargain, an unprecedented step in our long history of labor negotiations,” the school said. “This will likely result in SEIU Local 560 filing an unfair labor practice charge with the NLRB, which we would appeal. This is the only lever Dartmouth has to get this matter reviewed by a federal court.”

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect
Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect

The family of a 19-year-old teenager who was gunned down in an alleged targeted shooting in downtown Hamilton has issued a statement, pleading to the public for information that could lead to an arrest. On...

11m ago

Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant
Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant

The owner of a beloved cafe on one of the Toronto Islands says they plan to rebuild when they can after a fire destroyed the restaurant and community hub over the weekend.  The fire broke out at...

49m ago

Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto
Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a second confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. In a release Monday, TPH said the infant is recovering at home. The release warns that...

4h ago

Police release new video of duo sought in Corso Italia vehicle vandalism spree
Police release new video of duo sought in Corso Italia vehicle vandalism spree

Toronto police have released new footage of two suspects being sought in a vandalism spree that damaged numerous vehicles in the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood Investigators say in the early morning...

3h ago

Top Stories

Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect
Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect

The family of a 19-year-old teenager who was gunned down in an alleged targeted shooting in downtown Hamilton has issued a statement, pleading to the public for information that could lead to an arrest. On...

11m ago

Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant
Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant

The owner of a beloved cafe on one of the Toronto Islands says they plan to rebuild when they can after a fire destroyed the restaurant and community hub over the weekend.  The fire broke out at...

49m ago

Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto
Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a second confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. In a release Monday, TPH said the infant is recovering at home. The release warns that...

4h ago

Police release new video of duo sought in Corso Italia vehicle vandalism spree
Police release new video of duo sought in Corso Italia vehicle vandalism spree

Toronto police have released new footage of two suspects being sought in a vandalism spree that damaged numerous vehicles in the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood Investigators say in the early morning...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

6h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

23h ago

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.
1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.
2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos