Experimental plane crashes in Arizona, killing 1 and seriously injuring another

By The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 11:55 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 11:56 am.

GILA BEND, Ariz. (AP) — An experimental, homemade plane crashed about 70 miles (111 kilometers) southwest of Phoenix, killing one person and seriously injuring another, authorities said.

The plane went down about 9:45 a.m. Sunday near the Gila Bend Municipal Airport with two people aboard, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the plane was taking off or landing at the time of the crash.

Sheriff’s officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Authorities did not release the two people’s names.

The plane was an Experimental Amateur Built Air Creation Twin aircraft, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement Sunday.

NTSB officials were expected to be at the airport Monday and the Federal Aviation Administration was also planning to investigate.

