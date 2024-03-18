Father of family killed in Barrhaven stabbing says he’s ‘shaken’ and ‘devastated’

Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, right, the father and husband of the victims, leaves the funeral service for the victims of a mass stabbing that killed a mother, her four young children and a family friend, in Ottawa on Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By Mike Lacasse

Posted March 18, 2024 5:02 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 5:09 pm.

The father who survived one of the worst mass killings in Ottawa’s history is grateful for the public’s outpour of support but would like privacy to mourn the loss of his family.

Dhanushka Wickramasinghe survived the March 6 attack that killed his wife, 35-year-old Darshani Ekanayake, and their four children as well as a family friend. He was taken to hospital with injuries to his hands and face.

“This tragedy has shaken me and my family deeply,” wrote Wickramasinghe in a statement through the Ottawa Police Service. “I am devastated and torn by the loss of my beloved wife Dharshini and my beautiful angels Inuka, Ranaya, Ashwini and Kelly and my dear friend Gamini.”

A multi-faith funeral for the victims was held on March 17 at the Infinity Convention Centre where dozens gathered to remember the six people killed.

“I would like to thank the Ottawa First Responders, Ottawa Police, Victim Services, Ottawa Hospitals for your quick response which helped me navigate through the initial shock and chaos that followed because of this tragedy,” he wrote. “I would also like to thank Buddhist Congress of Canada, Ottawa Sri Lankan Community, and people of Sri Lanka for being a pillar of support during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The Wickramasinghe family members were Sri Lankan newcomers to Canada, and the youngest was born in this country. The children children ranged in age from two months to seven years old.

“Lastly, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the public for their thoughts and prayers as I navigate through the aftermath of this tragedy,” wrote Wickramasinghe. “I will not be granting any interviews at this time and ask that media continue to respect my need for privacy and proper grieving.”

On March 6, Ottawa police received numerous 911 calls to a home on Berrigan Drive. They say they found Wickramasinghe outside with serious injuries.

Police say the bodies of the victims were found inside the home.

The victims were Darshani Ekanyake, 35, Inuka Wickramasinghe, 7, Ashwini Wickramasinghe, 4, Rinyana Wickramasinghe, 2, Kelly Wickramasinghe, 2 months old and Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gamini Amarakoon, 40.

Ottawa police arrested and charged a 19 year-old man who was an acquaintance of the family with six counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police say he was living in the home at the time.

WATCH BELOW: Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

