MPs set to give tributes to former prime minister Brian Mulroney in House of Commons

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons today, where they’re expected to offer tributes to Brian Mulroney.

The former prime minister died in Florida on Feb. 29 at age 84.

His casket is being brought to Ottawa on Tuesday, where he will lie in state for two days.

Dignitaries including the Governor General and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to offer condolences to the Mulroney family Tuesday morning.

The casket will travel to Montreal on Wednesday afternoon and Mulroney will lie in repose at St. Patrick’s Basilica, allowing the public to pay their respects.

A state funeral will be held Saturday morning at Notre Dame Basilica, with eulogies from Caroline Mulroney, Jean Charest and Wayne Gretzky.