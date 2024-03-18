Gangs unleash new attacks on upscale areas in Haiti’s capital, with at least a dozen killed nearby

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A body lies on the ground after an overnight shooting in the Petion Ville neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 11:22 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 11:26 am.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs attacked two upscale neighborhoods in Haiti’s capital early Monday in a rampage that left at least a dozen people dead in surrounding areas.

Gunmen looted homes in the communities of Laboule and Thomassin before sunrise, forcing residents to flee as some called radio stations pleading for police. The neighborhoods had remained largely peaceful despite a surge in violent gang attacks across Port-au-Prince that began on Feb. 29.

An Associated Press photographer saw the bodies of at least 12 men strewn on the streets of Pétionville, located just below the mountainous communities of Laboule and Thomassin.

Crowds began gathering around the victims. One was lying face up on the street surrounded by a scattered deck of cards and another found face down inside a pick-up truck known as a “tap-tap” that operates as a taxi. A woman at one of the scenes collapsed and had to be held by others after learning that a relative of hers was killed.

The most recent attacks raised concerns that gang violence would not cease despite Prime Minister Ariel Henry announcing nearly a week ago that he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created, a move that gangs had been demanding.

Also on Monday, Haiti’s power company announced that four substations in the capital and elsewhere “were destroyed and rendered completely dysfunctional.” As a result, swaths of Port-au-Prince were without power, including the Cite Soleil slum, the Croix-des-Bouquets community and a hospital.

The company said criminals also seized important documents, cables, inverters, batteries and other items.

As gang violence continues unabated, Caribbean leaders have been helping with the creation of a transitional council. It was originally supposed to have seven members with voting powers. But one political party in Haiti rejected the seat they were offered, and another is still squabbling over who should be nominated.

Meanwhile, the deployment of a U.N.-backed Kenyan police force to fight gangs in Haiti has been delayed, with the East African country saying it would wait until the transitional council is established.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder
Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder

A man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Umar Zameer entered his plea as jury selection began in his trial on Monday. Zameer...

updated

34m ago

Man wanted in two instances of suspected hate-motivated assault
Man wanted in two instances of suspected hate-motivated assault

Toronto police are looking to identify a man who is wanted in a suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon investigation. Police said on March 13, at 12:24 a.m., the first victim was walking...

1h ago

Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station
Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police have arrested a man after a 71-year-old was pushed to the ground at Don Mills Subway station. Francois Andre Lefebvre, 33, of Sudbury, has been charged with aggravated assault. Investigators...

1h ago

Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3% last month amid higher gas prices
Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3% last month amid higher gas prices

Economists say inflation likely flared up again in February amid higher gasoline prices, reinforcing the expectation that the journey back to two per cent inflation will be a bumpy one. Statistics Canada...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder
Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder

A man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Umar Zameer entered his plea as jury selection began in his trial on Monday. Zameer...

updated

34m ago

Man wanted in two instances of suspected hate-motivated assault
Man wanted in two instances of suspected hate-motivated assault

Toronto police are looking to identify a man who is wanted in a suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon investigation. Police said on March 13, at 12:24 a.m., the first victim was walking...

1h ago

Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station
Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police have arrested a man after a 71-year-old was pushed to the ground at Don Mills Subway station. Francois Andre Lefebvre, 33, of Sudbury, has been charged with aggravated assault. Investigators...

1h ago

Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3% last month amid higher gas prices
Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3% last month amid higher gas prices

Economists say inflation likely flared up again in February amid higher gasoline prices, reinforcing the expectation that the journey back to two per cent inflation will be a bumpy one. Statistics Canada...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

42m ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

16h ago

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.
1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.
2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos