Google, Meta and others face tough questions in Australia over cyber extremism threats

By Keiran Smith, The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 10:21 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 10:26 pm.

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s online safety regulator has put social media giants on notice, requiring them to explain what they are doing to to protect people from violent extremists and terrorists.

The country’s eSafety regulator announced Tuesday that it had issued legal notices to Google, Meta, X, WhatsApp, Telegram and Reddit requiring each company to report on steps they are taking to protect Australian users of their platforms from extremist material online.

Accessing violent and extremist content on social media has been blamed for the radicalization of the perpetrator of the 2019 Christchurch mosques shootings, which killed 51 people, and also a gunman who murdered 10 black Americans at Buffalo in New York in 2022. Both shooters also livestreamed parts of their attack online.

According to Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant the risk of terrorism and online radicalization remains high both in Australia and internationally.

“The tech companies that provide these services have a responsibility to ensure that these features and their services cannot be exploited to perpetrate such harm and that’s why we are sending these notices to get a look under the hood at what they are and are not doing,” Inman Grant said in a written statement.

“We remain concerned about how extremists weaponise technology like live-streaming, algorithms and recommender systems and other features to promote or share this hugely harmful material.”

The Commission said it had issued the notices under transparency powers granted under Australia’s Online Safety Act, which will require the six companies to answer a series of detailed questions about how they are tackling the issue.

“It’s no coincidence we have chosen these companies to send notices to as there is evidence that their services are exploited by terrorists and violent extremists. We want to know why this is and what they are doing to tackle the issue,” Inman Grant said.

“And, disappointingly, none of these companies have chosen to provide this information through the existing voluntary framework – developed in conjunction with industry – provided by the OECD.”

The companies have 49 days to respond and face financial penalties of around 780 thousand Australian dollars ($510,000) per day if they don’t comply.

According to a recent OECD report, Telegram is the top ranked mainstream platform when it comes to the prevalence of terrorist and violent extremist material, with Google’s YouTube ranked second and X, formerly known as Twitter, third. The Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram round out the top five.

WhatsApp is ranked 8th while a 2022 report by the New York State Attorney General confirmed the Buffalo supermarket shooter’s ‘manifesto’ cited Reddit as a platform that played a role in his radicalization towards violent white supremacist extremism.

The eSafety Commission will also be asking Telegram and Reddit about measures they have in place to detect and remove child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The Commission said it will publish further information on the findings later in the year.

Keiran Smith, The Associated Press

Top Stories

16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation
16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation

A 16-year-old boy is among three people charged in a firearm investigation after officers discovered drugs and two handguns inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Toronto. Police said officers...

2h ago

Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect
Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect

The family of a 19-year-old teenager who was gunned down in an alleged targeted shooting in downtown Hamilton has issued a statement, pleading to the public for information that could lead to an arrest. On...

6h ago

Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media
Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media

On an off-day for the Toronto Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to share his thoughts about how an incident that occurred six years ago feels to him now that he's a member of his hometown team. In...

1h ago

Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto
Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a jogger on a path in west Toronto, police said. Authorities were called to the Sterling Road and Dundas Street West area near Sorauren...

3h ago

