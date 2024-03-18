Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect

The family of a 19-year-old teenager who was gunned down in an alleged targeted shooting in downtown Hamilton has issued a statement, pleading to the public for information that could lead to an arrest.

On Monday, police said they recovered a black Honda Civic that the shooter used, which was located in the city’s east end.

Officers were called to 119 King Street West near MacNab Street South just before 1 p.m. on March 6 for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators received permission from family members to share the identity of the victim as 19-year-old Alexander Circiumaru of Hamilton.

“We have no words to express our heartbreak — we can only keep praying for justice,” the victim’s family issued in a joint statement. “The man who maliciously, with no care for human life, took our son Alexander Lee Circiumaru on 3-6-24 will be brought to justice. The individual has no right to be a part of society and to be free. You’re a danger to this world.”

On Thursday, authorities received permission from family members to share the identity of the victim as 19-year-old Alexander Circiumaru of Hamilton. Photo: Hamilton police.

Authorities say the male suspect was last seen wearing black clothing, a hood over his head, gloves, and a facemask.

Investigators determined that Circiumaru was walking on a sidewalk when a male shooter jumped out of a car and fired several rounds before returning to the car and fleeing westbound on King Street West. Police said the suspect vehicle was last seen continuing westbound in the area of King Street West and Queen Street North.

Police officers continue to review security footage in an effort to identify and track down the individual believed to be responsible for Circiumaru’s murder.

“We ask and beg anyone who knows anything please come forward,” the family’s statement continued. “You can be anonymous with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-crimestoppers. This is our son. His life was just beginning. Try, just try, putting yourself in our shoes. How can anyone take Alexander’s life and the evil, hated way he was gunned down?

“Focus on finding justice. Do not let our son’s name be forgotten. He was loving, kind, caring and had a good heart,” read the statement. “He was a little brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and grandson. He will forever be in our hearts and missed.”