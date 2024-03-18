In the news today: Members of Parliament to give tributes to Brian Mulroney

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

MPs set to give tributes to Brian Mulroney

Members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons today, where they’re expected to offer tributes to Brian Mulroney.

The former prime minister died in Florida on Feb. 29 at age 84.

His casket is being brought to Ottawa on Tuesday, where he will lie in state for two days.

Dignitaries including the Governor General and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to offer condolences to the Mulroney family Tuesday morning.

Economists expect inflation ticked up last month

Economists say inflation likely flared up again in February amid higher gasoline prices, reinforcing the expectation that the journey back to two per cent inflation will be a bumpy one.

Statistics Canada is set to release its February consumer price index report on Tuesday. The consensus expectation among forecasters is that prices rose 3.1 per cent from a year ago.

That would reverse some of the progress made in January, when the annual inflation rate slowed to 2.9 per cent.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Grief, pleas for compassion at funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa

More than a hundred mourners offered tearful prayers and calls for solidarity and compassion on Sunday at the funeral for a Sri Lankan family slain in one of the worst mass killings in Ottawa’s history.

Dozens gathered at the Infinity Convention Centre for a multi-faith service to remember the six people, including four children, who were found dead on March 6 inside a townhouse in Ottawa’s south-end Barrhaven suburb.

Ajahn Viradhammo, a Buddhist monk who spoke at the funeral, asked those grieving around the world to focus on supporting each other instead of leaning into despair or anger.

Jury selection set to start in Umar Zameer trial

Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago.

Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021 after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

How to know whether to hire a tax professional

Imagine sitting down with a messy pile of T-slips and old receipts to file your tax return one line at a time. It sounds daunting — and a reason why even people with straightforward returns may choose to hire an accountant.

With the advent of self-filing software, however, the majority of people are able to file their own taxes without professional guidance, or the cost that goes along with it. But the key is understanding when to recruit extra help.

Websites such as TurboTax and Wealthsimple, among others, can help streamline returns. The Canada Revenue Agency has also compiled a list of free or pay-what-you-want tax software on its website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press