James Burton, John Anderson and Toby Keith join the Country Music Hall of Fame

John Anderson performs at "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" in Nashville, Tenn., on April 6, 2017, left, James Burton appears in Vienna, on Jan. 8, 2009, center, and Toby Keith performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York on July 5, 2019. The three country musicians became the newest members to join the Country Music Hall of Fame. (AP Photo)

By Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 2:31 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 2:42 pm.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — James Burton, John Anderson and Toby Keith on Monday became the newest members to join the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Country Music Association announced the 2024 inductees in Nashville, Tennessee, with Burton, a guitarist who was Elvis Presley’s band leader, entering in the recording/touring musician category. Meanwhile, Keith, who passed away just days after voting for inductees concluded, joins as the modern era artist. Anderson, a country star known for his distinctive voice and songwriting, joins as the veteran era artist.

The three will be formally inducted during a ceremony in the fall.

While the celebratory ceremony focused on all three of the artists’ contributions to country music and their influence, the event took a somber tone to reflect the passing of Keith, who died from stomach cancer in February.

“My heart sank that Tuesday afternoon knowing that we missed the chance to inform Toby while he was still with us, but I have no doubt that he’s smiling down on us, knowing that he’ll always be ‘as good as he once was,’” said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association.

Trahern added that Keith’s posthumous induction did not violate the Hall’s rules against inducting an artist in the year of their death because he was selected before he died.

Keith, a hit country crafter of pro-American anthems who both riled up critics and was loved by millions of fans, died Feb. 5. The induction vote was finalized Feb. 2.

The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer-songwriter, broke out in the country boom years of the 1990s and later became known for his overt patriotism on post 9/11 songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” and boisterous barroom tunes like “I Love This Bar” and “Red Solo Cup.”

Burton said Monday that he initially thought he was being pranked when he got the call sharing the news that he was being inducted. He hung up the phone and quickly called back just to double check the call was real.

“So much of my career was spent playing for incredible country artists and to now be going up on that wall with all those innovators and industry greats is just incredible,” Burton said.

Along with leading Presley’s “Taking Care of Business” band in Las Vegas, Burton also played in Emmylou Harris’ Hot Band and later joined John Denver’s band after Presley’s death in 1977. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2007.

For Anderson, the country icon has enjoyed a sweeping discography spanning more than 40 years — with particular breakout fame in the 1970s and 1990s. This included the career-defining hit “Seminole Wind,” which touched on environmental themes by referencing the development of the Everglades and its diminishing size.

“Florida native John Anderson helped steer Country Music back to its traditions with his bold honky-tonk style,” said Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young in a statement.

“James Burton, who hails from Louisiana, blended Country and blues to create a fiery picking style that distinguished countless hits and has inspired guitarists the world over. Toby Keith from Oklahoma brought a sly swagger and a patriotic passion to songs that made him one of the best-selling Country artists of the past 30 years,” Young said.

Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto
Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a second confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. In a release Monday, TPH said the infant is recovering at home. The release warns that...

3h ago

Police release new video of duo sought in Corso Italia vehicle vandalism spree
Police release new video of duo sought in Corso Italia vehicle vandalism spree

Toronto police have released new footage of two suspects being sought in a vandalism spree that damaged numerous vehicles in the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood Investigators say in the early morning...

1h ago

Majority believe Toronto not a good city for retirement, poll shows
Majority believe Toronto not a good city for retirement, poll shows

For those ready to retire or planning retirement, it doesn't appear Toronto is high on their preferred list of destinations. According to a new poll by Liason Strategies, only 32 per cent of respondents...

2m ago

Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier
Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier

Ontario's Liberal leader says she will not introduce a provincial carbon tax if she is elected premier in the 2026 election. "Let me be very clear. A carbon tax will not be part of my plan. Instead,...

updated

59m ago

Top Stories

Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto
Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a second confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. In a release Monday, TPH said the infant is recovering at home. The release warns that...

3h ago

Police release new video of duo sought in Corso Italia vehicle vandalism spree
Police release new video of duo sought in Corso Italia vehicle vandalism spree

Toronto police have released new footage of two suspects being sought in a vandalism spree that damaged numerous vehicles in the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood Investigators say in the early morning...

1h ago

Majority believe Toronto not a good city for retirement, poll shows
Majority believe Toronto not a good city for retirement, poll shows

For those ready to retire or planning retirement, it doesn't appear Toronto is high on their preferred list of destinations. According to a new poll by Liason Strategies, only 32 per cent of respondents...

2m ago

Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier
Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier

Ontario's Liberal leader says she will not introduce a provincial carbon tax if she is elected premier in the 2026 election. "Let me be very clear. A carbon tax will not be part of my plan. Instead,...

updated

59m ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

5h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

21h ago

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.
1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.
2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos