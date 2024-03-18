London police arrest a man on suspicion of attempted murder over 2 crossbow attacks

By The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 7:22 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 7:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — London police said Monday they have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were wounded with crossbow bolts in two separate attacks in the capital.

A manhunt was launched after a 44-year-old woman was hit in the head with a crossbow bolt in a residential part of Shoreditch, east London, on March 4. In a separate incident on March 14, a 20-year-old man was wounded in the neck by the same weapon in the same area.

The Metropolitan Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The force said a 47-year-old man was arrested late Sunday in Shoreditch, and that officers searching his home found a crossbow, knives and other weapons.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said the arrest was “a significant development” but he added that the investigation was complex and ongoing. The suspect is in custody at an east London police station.

Britain’s government is considering tightening regulations on crossbows so that they are restricted like firearms.

Currently anyone over 18 can legally buy a crossbow, but carrying it in public without a reasonable excuse could be punishable by up to four years in prison.

