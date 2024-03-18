Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto

A person with measles
A person with measles scratches their upper arm. (iStock) suthep wongkhad

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 18, 2024 12:58 pm.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a second confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel.

In a release Monday, TPH said the infant is recovering at home.

The release warns that the public may have been exposed to measles on March 11 while attending a magic show held at the Agincourt Public Library (155 Bonis Ave.) between 1 and 5:30 p.m.

TPH advises anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the measles virus at Agincourt Library to do the following:

  1. Check vaccination record to ensure you are protected from measles
    Those born before 1970 are considered immune as measles was widely circulating at that time. However, those unsure if they had a previous measles infection are encouraged to get one dose of the MMR vaccine for protection. Anyone born in 1970 or later requires two doses of a measles vaccine or proof of immunity through a blood test. Those unsure of their vaccination status are asked to contact their healthcare provider by phone or e-mail.
  2. Monitor for symptoms until April 1
    Symptoms can include a high fever, cold-like symptoms, cough, runny nose, small spots with white centres which appear inside the mouth, sore eyes, sensitivity to light and a red blotchy rash lasting four to seven days. Remain watchful for symptoms even if vaccinated against measles. Do not attend work or school and seek medical care if symptoms arise. Call ahead to clinics for precautionary measures and testing. Follow medical advice promptly for proper care and containment.

The first case of confirmed measles was reported in February. It also involved an infant linked to travel.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch recently told CityNews that even with vaccination rates against measles above 90 per cent in most of Canada, there are weak links in the country’s defense against the disease.

“This is one of those infections where we have to have vigilance to maintain those very high vaccine rates because there’s not a lot of wiggle room with measles. It’s extremely transmissible. And if your vaccine rates get a bit lower, you’ll start to see explosive outbreaks,” he said.

Learn more about measles here.

