Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Mondayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,837.18, down 11.97 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.08, or 1.10 per cent, to $99.36 on 14.6 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up three cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $54.52 on 9.2 million shares.

National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Finance. Up $1.17, or 1.06 per cent, to $111.39 on 8.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 30 cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $49.16 on 8.0 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 1.05 per cent, to $10.62 on 6.9 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Down 30 cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $46.31 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Nuvei Corp. (TSX:NVEI). Technology. Up $9.38, or 31.82 per cent, to $38.86. Shares of Nuvei Corp. rose after it said it has formed a special committee to evaluate expressions of interest for the payment technology firm. The company announced the establishment of the committee after media reports on the weekend speculating about a potential deal that would see the company taken private. However, Nuvei cautioned that it has not entered into any agreements and there could be no assurance that any discussions would result in a deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18,2024.

The Canadian Press