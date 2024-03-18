National home sales in February up nearly 20% compared with year ago

The Canadian Real Estate Association says February home sales jumped 19.7 per cent compared with a year ago. A West-end Toronto home for sale is shown in this July 15, 2023 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 18, 2024 9:38 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 9:42 am.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says February home sales jumped 19.7 per cent compared with a year ago.

The association says the increase in part reflected weakness last year, as the result for February 2023 was one of the lowest for the month in the past two decades.

On a month-over-month basis, CREA says seasonally adjusted home sales in February dipped 3.1 per cent compared with January.

CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart says February could end being the “last relatively uneventful month of the year” for home sales, due to pent up demand that has been put on hold amid the high interest rate environment.

The number of newly listed properties was up 1.6 per cent month-over-month.

The actual national average home price was $685,809 last month, up 3.5 per cent from February 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted in two instances of suspected hate-motivated assault
Man wanted in two instances of suspected hate-motivated assault

Toronto police are looking to identify a man who is wanted in a suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon investigation. Police said on March 13, at 12:24 a.m., the first victim was walking...

0m ago

'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire
'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire

Residents on Ward's Island are in disbelief after an early morning fire destroyed the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse, a longtime fixture on the island. The clubhouse, which also contained the Island...

15h ago

Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3% last month amid higher gas prices
Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3% last month amid higher gas prices

Economists say inflation likely flared up again in February amid higher gasoline prices, reinforcing the expectation that the journey back to two per cent inflation will be a bumpy one. Statistics Canada...

1h ago

Jury selection set to start in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury selection set to start in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man wanted in two instances of suspected hate-motivated assault
Man wanted in two instances of suspected hate-motivated assault

Toronto police are looking to identify a man who is wanted in a suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon investigation. Police said on March 13, at 12:24 a.m., the first victim was walking...

0m ago

'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire
'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire

Residents on Ward's Island are in disbelief after an early morning fire destroyed the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse, a longtime fixture on the island. The clubhouse, which also contained the Island...

15h ago

Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3% last month amid higher gas prices
Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3% last month amid higher gas prices

Economists say inflation likely flared up again in February amid higher gasoline prices, reinforcing the expectation that the journey back to two per cent inflation will be a bumpy one. Statistics Canada...

1h ago

Jury selection set to start in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury selection set to start in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims
Funeral for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

14h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

15h ago

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.
1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.
2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos