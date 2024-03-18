NewsAlert: MPs back softer Israel-Gaza motion to ‘actively pursue’ two-state solution
OTTAWA —
Members of Parliament have approved a dramatically altered version of an NDP motion that had called on the federal government to “officially recognize the state of Palestine.”
The amended version of the non-binding but highly symbolic motion instead urges Canada to “actively pursue” the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of a negotiated two-state solution — aligning with Canada’s existing policy.
The Canadian Press