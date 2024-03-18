Payment tech company Nuvei forms special committee to evaluate proposals

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 18, 2024 7:23 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 8:26 am.

MONTREAL — Nuvei Corp. says it has formed a special committee to evaluate expressions of interest for the payment technology firm including a potential going-private transaction as well as any other strategic alternatives.

Nuvei made the comments after media reports on the weekend speculating about a potential deal.

The company confirmed it was in talks in connection with a potential transaction involving continued significant ownership by certain of the holders of its multiple voting shares, including Phil Fayer, Nuvei’s founder, chair and chief executive

Nuvei cautioned that it has not entered into any agreements and there could be no assurance that any discussions would result in a deal.

It says the special committee is continuing its evaluation of the proposals and the strategic alternatives available to the company.

Shares in Nuvei closed at $29.48 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Canadian actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds announced an investment in Nuvei last year.

The investment by the actor came after it was announced that Mint Mobile, the wireless provider partly owned by Reynolds, had been acquired by telecoms giant T-Mobile US Inc.

In January, Nuvei announced a partnership deal with software company Adobe to provide customers access to its payment technology.

The agreement with Adobe followed a partnership deal between Nuvei and Microsoft Corp. announced last year that will see the software company start using Nuvei’s payments technology in the Middle East and the Africa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NVEI)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

MPs set to give tributes to former prime minister Brian Mulroney in House of Commons
MPs set to give tributes to former prime minister Brian Mulroney in House of Commons

Members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons on Monday, where they're expected to offer tributes to Brian Mulroney.  The former prime minister died in Florida on Feb. 29 at age 84.  His...

48m ago

'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire
'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire

Residents on Ward's Island are in disbelief after an early morning fire destroyed the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse, a longtime fixture on the island. The clubhouse, which also contained the Island...

13h ago

Man wanted in two instances of suspected hate-motivated assault
Man wanted in two instances of suspected hate-motivated assault

Toronto police are looking to identify a man who is wanted in a suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon investigation. Police said on March 13, at 12:24 a.m., the first victim was walking...

20m ago

Jury selection set to start in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury selection set to start in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death...

1h ago

Top Stories

MPs set to give tributes to former prime minister Brian Mulroney in House of Commons
MPs set to give tributes to former prime minister Brian Mulroney in House of Commons

Members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons on Monday, where they're expected to offer tributes to Brian Mulroney.  The former prime minister died in Florida on Feb. 29 at age 84.  His...

48m ago

'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire
'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire

Residents on Ward's Island are in disbelief after an early morning fire destroyed the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse, a longtime fixture on the island. The clubhouse, which also contained the Island...

13h ago

Man wanted in two instances of suspected hate-motivated assault
Man wanted in two instances of suspected hate-motivated assault

Toronto police are looking to identify a man who is wanted in a suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon investigation. Police said on March 13, at 12:24 a.m., the first victim was walking...

20m ago

Jury selection set to start in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury selection set to start in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims
Funeral for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

12h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

13h ago

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.
1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.
2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos