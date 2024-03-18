Police say man damaged TTC bus after refusing to pay fare

Toronto Police are trying to identify a man who caused “significant” damage to a TTC bus after refusing to pay for his ride.

It happened on Tuesday, January 16 at around 10:40 a.m. in the St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue area.

Investigators say a man boarded a bus, but wouldn’t pay his fare.

He was asked to leave and eventually got off the bus. But before it drove off police say he kicked the glass doors, damaging them.

The suspect is in his late 40s to early 50s with a thin build. He has a long brown and white beard and was wearing reading glasses, a green hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans, and black boots.

He was also carrying a green reusable shopping bag.