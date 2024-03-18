Stock market today: Asian stocks gain ahead of US and Japan rate decisions

A person stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, March 18, 2024, in Tokyo. Asian stocks advanced Monday ahead of policy decisions this week by Japan’s central bank and the Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 3:59 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 4:12 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday ahead of policy decisions this week by Japan’s central bank and the Federal Reserve.

Oil prices and U.S. futures rose.

Chinese data for January-February were mixed, with property investment falling while other indicators showed improvement.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.7% to 39,740.44. Markets are awaiting a decision by the Bank of Japan on Tuesday on whether to raise its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 17 years. Since 2016, the rate has remained at minus 0.1%.

Signs that employers plan solid wage hikes appear to have swayed the central bank toward finally easing away from the massive monetary easing employed over many years to try to spur growth in a country where the population is quickly falling and aging.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged 0.1% higher to 16,775.55, and the Shanghai Composite index gained 1% to 3,084.93.

Elsewhere, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% higher to 7,675.80, while the Kospi in South Korea advanced 0.7%, to 2,685.84.

In India, the Sensex added 0.2% and in Bangkok the SET was up 0.3%.

On Friday, Wall Street closed out its second straight losing week, giving back some of the gains that helped push the stock market to an all-time high earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% to 5,117.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to 38,714.77, while the Nasdaq composite ended 1% lower at 15,973.17.

Technology stocks retreated. Software maker Adobe slumped 13.7% after giving investors a weak revenue forecast. Microsoft fell 2.1% and Broadcom lost 2.1%.

Communication services stocks also helped pull the market lower. Meta Platforms fell 1.6% and Google parent Alphabet fell 1.3%.

The latest pullback for stocks came as traders reviewed several reports showing that inflation, though broadly cooling, remains stubborn.

A closely-watched report from the University of Michigan showed that consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in March.

Inflation remains the big concern for Wall Street amid hopes for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates. The Fed sharply raised interest rates starting in 2022 in an effort to tame inflation back to its 2% target. Inflation at the consumer level was as high as 9.1% in 2022.

A report on consumer prices last week showed inflation remains stubborn, ticking up to 3.2% in February from 3.1% in January. Another report on prices at the wholesale level also showed inflation remains hotter than Wall Street expected.

Other reports this week showed some softening in the economy, which bolstered hopes for a continued long-term easing of inflation.

A rally for stocks that started in October has essentially stalled this month as investors puzzle over the path ahead for inflation, the Fed and the economy.

Fed officials will give their latest forecasts for where they see interest rates heading this year on Wednesday, following their latest policy meeting. Traders are still leaning toward a rate cut in June, according to data from CME Group. The Fed’s main rate remains at its highest level since 2001.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil added 56 cents to $81.60 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 53 cents to $85.87 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 149.17 Japanese yen from 149.03 yen. The euro cost $1.0894, up from $1.0887.

Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press




Top Stories

'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire
'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire

Residents on Ward's Island are in disbelief after an early morning fire destroyed the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse, a longtime fixture on the island. The clubhouse, which also contained the Island...

10h ago

TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget
TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget

The Toronto District School Board could be asked to consider the elimination of seniors' daytime programs and cuts to Grade 6 outdoor education as options to help balance next year's budget. A...

11h ago

MPs set to give tributes to former prime minister Brian Mulroney in House of Commons
MPs set to give tributes to former prime minister Brian Mulroney in House of Commons

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons today, where they're expected to offer tributes to Brian Mulroney.  The former prime minister died in Florida on Feb. 29 at...

17m ago

City Council to consider turning decomissioned Scarborough RT into an elevated park
City Council to consider turning decomissioned Scarborough RT into an elevated park

Repurposing the former Scarborough RT into an elevated park and giving the city more tools to crack down on illegal pot shops are among the litany of items that will be before Toronto City Council at its...

11h ago

