Teachers set to hold one-day strike as Saskatchewan budget is introduced

REGINA — The union representing Saskatchewan teachers says it’s planning a one-day strike as the provincial budget is introduced Wednesday.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation says in a news release that more than 4,000 teachers are set to demonstrate outside the provincial legislature in Regina, while hundreds more are expected to protest elsewhere.

Teachers are to also withdraw support for extracurricular activities on Thursday and Friday.

It’s the latest in a series of moves the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation says are necessary to get the province to come to the table and negotiate on smaller classroom sizes and additional supports.

The province has refused to negotiate those items into the collective agreement.

The federation has been engaging in rotating job action since January after contract negotiations broke down.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press