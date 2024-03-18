Telecom CEOs appear before federal committee, tell MPs prices are coming down

Executives from major communications companies appeared at the federal industry committee to testify about their prices. A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 18, 2024 1:04 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 1:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The chief executives of Canada’s three largest telecom companies stressed that phone and internet prices are coming down during an appearance before MPs on Monday, citing increased data usage, high spectrum costs and regulatory conditions as some reasons Canadians may feel otherwise.

The three CEOs — Rogers Communications Inc.’s Tony Staffieri, BCE Inc.’s Mirko Bibic and Telus Corp.’s Darren Entwistle — appeared virtually at the House of Commons industry committee meeting after its members voted unanimously last month to summon them.

The committee’s study on the accessibility and affordability of wireless and broadband services was prompted when Rogers confirmed prices were going up by an average of $5 for wireless customers not on contract.

Bibic would not confirm whether Bell plans to follow suit with similar price hikes, stressing the company’s focus is on lowering costs, while Entwistle said he was confident Canadians would see price declines but could not discuss specifics about price setting.

When asked whether the timing of Rogers’ price increase was “tone deaf,” Staffieri told MPs the move affected customers on legacy plans and the company wanted to offer them choice, noting they could opt for an alternative option offering better value.

Some members of the committee say they are concerned about cellphone and internet prices in Canada, arguing Canadians pay too much for those services, but the CEOs cited recent Statistics Canada data showing wireless prices are down 16 per cent in the past year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:BCE, TSX:T)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief
Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief

Citing the crisis in the Middle East as an ongoing factor, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the city continues to see disturbing surges in hate crime calls, with the majority being antisemitic in...

2h ago

Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto
Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a second confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. In a release Monday, TPH said the infant is recovering at home. The release warns that...

1h ago

Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier
Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier

Ontario's Liberal leader says she will not introduce a provincial carbon tax if she is elected premier in the 2026 election. "Let me be very clear. A carbon tax will not be part of my plan. Instead,...

13m ago

Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder
Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder

A man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Umar Zameer entered his plea as jury selection began in his trial on Monday. Zameer...

2h ago

Top Stories

Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief
Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief

Citing the crisis in the Middle East as an ongoing factor, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the city continues to see disturbing surges in hate crime calls, with the majority being antisemitic in...

2h ago

Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto
Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a second confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. In a release Monday, TPH said the infant is recovering at home. The release warns that...

1h ago

Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier
Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier

Ontario's Liberal leader says she will not introduce a provincial carbon tax if she is elected premier in the 2026 election. "Let me be very clear. A carbon tax will not be part of my plan. Instead,...

13m ago

Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder
Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder

A man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Umar Zameer entered his plea as jury selection began in his trial on Monday. Zameer...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

3h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

20h ago

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.
1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.
2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos