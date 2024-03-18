The spring equinox is here. What does that mean?

FILE - Visitors hold their hands out to receive the sun's energy as they celebrate the Spring equinox atop the Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Spring gets its official start Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in the Northern Hemisphere. On the equinoxes, the Earth's axis and orbit line up so both hemispheres get the same amount of sunlight. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 1:01 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 1:12 am.

Spring is almost here — officially, at least.

The vernal equinox arrives on Tuesday, marking the start of the spring season for the Northern Hemisphere.

But what does that actually mean? Here’s what to know about how we split up the year using the Earth’s orbit.

What is the equinox?

As the Earth travels around the sun, it does so at an angle.

For most of the year, the Earth’s axis is tilted either toward or away from the sun. That means the sun’s warmth and light fall unequally on the northern and southern halves of the planet.

During the equinox, the Earth’s axis and its orbit line up so that both hemispheres get an equal amount of sunlight.

The word equinox comes from two Latin words meaning equal and night. That’s because on the equinox, day and night last almost the same amount of time — though one may get a few extra minutes, depending on where you are on the planet.

The Northern Hemisphere’s spring — or vernal — equinox can land between March 19 and 21, depending on the year. Its fall – or autumnal — equinox can land between Sept. 21 and 24.

What is the solstice?

The solstices mark the times during the year when the Earth is at its most extreme tilt toward or away from the sun. This means the hemispheres are getting very different amounts of sunlight — and days and nights are at their most unequal.

During the Northern Hemisphere’s summer solstice, the upper half of the earth is tilted in toward the sun, creating the longest day and shortest night of the year. This solstice falls between June 20 and 22.

Meanwhile, at the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is leaning away from the sun — leading to the shortest day and longest night of the year. The winter solstice falls between December 20 and 23.

What’s the difference between meteorological and astronomical seasons?

These are just two different ways to carve up the year.

Meteorological seasons are defined by the weather. They break down the year into three-month seasons based on annual temperature cycles. By that calendar, spring starts on March 1, summer on June 1, fall on Sept. 1 and winter on Dec. 1.

Astronomical seasons depend on how the Earth moves around the sun.

Equinoxes mark the start of spring and autumn. Solstices kick off summer and winter.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire
'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire

Residents on Ward's Island are in disbelief after an early morning fire destroyed the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse, a longtime fixture on the island. The clubhouse, which also contained the Island...

7h ago

TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget
TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget

The Toronto District School Board could be asked to consider the elimination of seniors' daytime programs and cuts to Grade 6 outdoor education as options to help balance next year's budget. A...

8h ago

City Council to consider turning decomissioned Scarborough RT into an elevated park
City Council to consider turning decomissioned Scarborough RT into an elevated park

Repurposing the former Scarborough RT into an elevated park and giving the city more tools to crack down on illegal pot shops are among the litany of items that will be before Toronto City Council at its...

8h ago

Grief, pleas for compassion at funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa
Grief, pleas for compassion at funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa

More than a hundred mourners offered tearful prayers and calls for solidarity and compassion on Sunday at the funeral for a Sri Lankan family slain in one of the worst mass killing's in Ottawa's history.  The...

7h ago

Top Stories

'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire
'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire

Residents on Ward's Island are in disbelief after an early morning fire destroyed the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse, a longtime fixture on the island. The clubhouse, which also contained the Island...

7h ago

TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget
TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget

The Toronto District School Board could be asked to consider the elimination of seniors' daytime programs and cuts to Grade 6 outdoor education as options to help balance next year's budget. A...

8h ago

City Council to consider turning decomissioned Scarborough RT into an elevated park
City Council to consider turning decomissioned Scarborough RT into an elevated park

Repurposing the former Scarborough RT into an elevated park and giving the city more tools to crack down on illegal pot shops are among the litany of items that will be before Toronto City Council at its...

8h ago

Grief, pleas for compassion at funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa
Grief, pleas for compassion at funeral for Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa

More than a hundred mourners offered tearful prayers and calls for solidarity and compassion on Sunday at the funeral for a Sri Lankan family slain in one of the worst mass killing's in Ottawa's history.  The...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims
Funeral for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

6h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

7h ago

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.
1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.
2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos