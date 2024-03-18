Toronto athlete travels the world for Beach Handball
Posted March 18, 2024 7:14 am.
Last Updated March 18, 2024 7:15 am.
Jason Miller discovered Handball while attending the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto.
Now he’s part of a Canadian team that competes internationally on the beach.
jason-miller-travelling-the-world-for-handball
We’re always looking for your next CityNews Athlete of the Week, whether it’s a future all-star or an all-around amazing person in the community. If you know that person, you can submit them here.