16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation

A 16-year-old boy is among three people charged in a firearm investigation after officers discovered drugs and two handguns inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Toronto.

Police said officers pulled over a driver at around 10:30 p.m. on March 17 in the Shank Street and Shaw Street area in King West Village.

It’s alleged that three men in the vehicle were detained under the Cannabis Control Act after officers discovered a large quantity of drugs and two firearms, which were seized at the scene.

On Monday, police said 23-year-old Tevin Noel of Toronto was facing several charges, including driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available and two counts of the unauthorized possession of a firearm, among other similar drug and weapon offences.

Michael Sullivan-Browne, 19, of Toronto, faces similar charges, including six counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and two counts of possession of a prohibited device.

A 16-year-old boy from Toronto was arrested and charged with a slew of similar offences. He was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three accused were due to appear in court on Monday morning.