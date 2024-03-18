16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation

Toronto
It's alleged that three men were detained under the Cannabis Control Act after officers discovered a large quantity of drugs and two firearms, which were seized at the scene. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 18, 2024 8:47 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 8:48 pm.

A 16-year-old boy is among three people charged in a firearm investigation after officers discovered drugs and two handguns inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Toronto.

Police said officers pulled over a driver at around 10:30 p.m. on March 17 in the Shank Street and Shaw Street area in King West Village.

It’s alleged that three men in the vehicle were detained under the Cannabis Control Act after officers discovered a large quantity of drugs and two firearms, which were seized at the scene.

On Monday, police said 23-year-old Tevin Noel of Toronto was facing several charges, including driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available and two counts of the unauthorized possession of a firearm, among other similar drug and weapon offences.

Michael Sullivan-Browne, 19, of Toronto, faces similar charges, including six counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and two counts of possession of a prohibited device.

A 16-year-old boy from Toronto was arrested and charged with a slew of similar offences. He was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three accused were due to appear in court on Monday morning.

Top Stories

Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect
Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect

The family of a 19-year-old teenager who was gunned down in an alleged targeted shooting in downtown Hamilton has issued a statement, pleading to the public for information that could lead to an arrest. On...

4h ago

Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant
Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant

The owner of a beloved cafe on one of the Toronto Islands says they plan to rebuild when they can after a fire destroyed the restaurant and community hub over the weekend.  The fire broke out at...

5h ago

Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto
Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a jogger on a path in west Toronto, police said. Authorities were called to the Sterling Road and Dundas Street West area near Sorauren...

2h ago

Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media
Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media

On an off-day for the Toronto Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to share his thoughts about how an incident that occurred six years ago feels to him now that he's a member of his hometown team. In...

18m ago

