Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto

Tibor Berki
On March 17, officers arrested 32-year-old Tibor Berki of Toronto. He's been charged with sexual assault and breach of probation. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 18, 2024 7:53 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 7:54 pm.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a jogger on a path in west Toronto, police said.

Authorities were called to the Sterling Road and Dundas Street West area near Sorauren Avenue Park on March 14 for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged the victim was jogging on the path between 6 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. when the suspect approached the individual and sexually assaulted them.

The man fled northbound on the path.

On March 17, officers arrested 32-year-old Tibor Berki of Toronto. He’s been charged with sexual assault and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

Police believe there may be more victims.

