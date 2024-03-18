Tropical Cyclone Megan is crossing Australia’s northern coast with strong winds, rain

By The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 6:42 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 6:56 pm.

SYDNEY (AP) — Tropical Cyclone Megan has made landfall along the coast of Australia’s Northern Territory bringing wind gusts of up to 200 kilometers per hour (124 mph), heavy rain and storm surges in the sparsely populated region.

The cyclone crossed on to Australia’s mainland late Monday near the remote town of Borroloola on the southwestern side of the Gulf of Carpentaria, where it had been lashing island communities for several days.

But the storm weakened as it neared the mainland easing fears of destructive winds and major flooding along a string of remote communities.

A planned evacuation of some 700 residents in Borroloola ahead of the cyclone’s arrival was canceled as Australian Defence Force planes were unable to land due to the storm conditions.

Residents were instead instructed to take shelter at the police station, health facility or other dwellings capable of withstanding the cyclone’s wind gusts.

An evacuation of the McArthur River Mine was also called off due to the conditions.

Almost 600 mm of rain fell at Groote Eylandt over the weekend as the storm moved over remote Gulf of Carpenteria island communities bringing down trees and causing flash flooding.

The wharf for the GEMCO manganese mine on the island was damaged by one of its ships carrying manganese and fuel. Local police said there was no leakage and authorities were working to remove the ship from the wharf.

The cyclone is forecast to continue to track further inland to the southwest on Tuesday before weakening to a tropical low in the morning where it will bring heavy rain and possible flash flooding for parts of the Carpentaria region.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said a 24-hourly rainfall total of up to 200 mm and wind gusts of more than 90 kph (56 mph) in the impacted area were likely.

Australia has had several cyclones in recent months. In December, Tropical Cyclone Jasper, the first tropical cyclone of the Australian season — which spans the hot southern hemisphere months of November to April — lashed the northern Queensland state coast.

In January, thousands of people were left without power for days after Tropical Cyclone Kirrily brought wind gusts of up to 170 kilometers an hour (106 miles per hour) which battered coastal cities and towns in the same region.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect
Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect

The family of a 19-year-old teenager who was gunned down in an alleged targeted shooting in downtown Hamilton has issued a statement, pleading to the public for information that could lead to an arrest. On...

1h ago

Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant
Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant

The owner of a beloved cafe on one of the Toronto Islands says they plan to rebuild when they can after a fire destroyed the restaurant and community hub over the weekend.  The fire broke out at...

2h ago

Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto
Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a second confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. In a release Monday, TPH said the infant is recovering at home. The release warns that...

6h ago

Police release new video of duo sought in Corso Italia vehicle vandalism spree
Police release new video of duo sought in Corso Italia vehicle vandalism spree

Toronto police have released new footage of two suspects being sought in a vandalism spree that damaged numerous vehicles in the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood Investigators say in the early morning...

4h ago

Top Stories

Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect
Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect

The family of a 19-year-old teenager who was gunned down in an alleged targeted shooting in downtown Hamilton has issued a statement, pleading to the public for information that could lead to an arrest. On...

1h ago

Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant
Island Café owner says they plan to rebuild after fire destroys Ward's Island clubhouse, restaurant

The owner of a beloved cafe on one of the Toronto Islands says they plan to rebuild when they can after a fire destroyed the restaurant and community hub over the weekend.  The fire broke out at...

2h ago

Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto
Second travel-related case of measles confirmed in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a second confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. In a release Monday, TPH said the infant is recovering at home. The release warns that...

6h ago

Police release new video of duo sought in Corso Italia vehicle vandalism spree
Police release new video of duo sought in Corso Italia vehicle vandalism spree

Toronto police have released new footage of two suspects being sought in a vandalism spree that damaged numerous vehicles in the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood Investigators say in the early morning...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

8h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.
1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.
2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos