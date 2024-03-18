Uber driver hits and kills a toddler after dropping her family at their Houston home

By The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2024 12:32 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 12:42 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — A 1-year-old girl died after being hit by an Uber driver who had just dropped her family at their apartment complex in Houston and apparently didn’t see her in front of his car as he pulled away, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff’s officials said the girl’s family members then pulled the driver from his vehicle and assaulted him Sunday.

“It’s just an unfortunate tragedy at this point,” said sheriff’s office Lt. K. Benoit.

The driver thought his path was clear after dropping the girl and her family off, but as he drove forward he hit the girl and dragged her for a bit, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Surveillance video shows the girl walking alone in front of the car just before she was hit.

“We as parents, relatives, custodians of children, we have to just be a lot more alert, hold their hands, guide them to a safe place and then watch the driver pull away,” Benoit said.

Gonzalez said the driver was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation, authorities said.

