Police release new video of duo sought in Corso Italia vehicle vandalism spree

Toronto police have released new footage of two suspects being sought in a vandalism spree that damaged numerous vehicles in the city’s Corso Italia neighbourhood

Investigators say in the early morning hours between March 11 to March 16 two suspects were seen slashing tires and spray painting vehicles in St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street area.

Police earlier released footage of the suspects walking down a laneway.

In the new video, two suspects dressed in hoodies that obscure their faces are seen vandalizing a vehicle in a laneway before running off.

No suspect descriptions have been provided by police.