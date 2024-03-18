the big story

Women are gambling, too. Why don’t we see them?

Women gamble in secret, in silence, and often with little help when things go wrong. (The Big Story Podcast)
By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted March 18, 2024 6:15 am.

With the rise in both legality and popularity of gambling, it can seem like images of both winners and losers are everywhere. Images of men, that is. Take a look at gambling advertising on TV, or even promotions offering help for problem gamblers. Men. Picture gamblers in your own head. They’re probably men, too.

This even extends to research, where numbers show that women do indeed gamble, nearly as much as men in some cases. And they may even develop gambling problems faster than men do. But almost no research exists to explore it. This is because women gamble in secret, in silence, and often with little help when things go wrong. Almost everyone can gamble these days.

Rob Csernyik is a 2022 Michener-Deacon Investigative Journalism fellow and a freelance journalist. “I wasn’t finding women used as sources in stories about gambling addiction and gambling in Canada,” said Csernyik. “And I think that as journalists, we have really failed overall coverage of the gambling industry.” 

So why does the world ignore nearly half of gamblers?

MPs set to give tributes to former prime minister Brian Mulroney in House of Commons
MPs set to give tributes to former prime minister Brian Mulroney in House of Commons

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons today, where they're expected to offer tributes to Brian Mulroney.  The former prime minister died in Florida on Feb. 29 at...

1h ago

'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire
'It's all gone:' Island Cafe and Ward’s Island Clubhouse destroyed in early morning fire

Residents on Ward's Island are in disbelief after an early morning fire destroyed the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse, a longtime fixture on the island. The clubhouse, which also contained the Island...

12h ago

TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget
TDSB to consider cuts to seniors programs, Gr. 6 outdoor education in order to balance budget

The Toronto District School Board could be asked to consider the elimination of seniors' daytime programs and cuts to Grade 6 outdoor education as options to help balance next year's budget. A...

13h ago

Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3% last month amid higher gas prices
Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3% last month amid higher gas prices

OTTAWA — Economists say inflation likely flared up again in February amid higher gasoline prices, reinforcing the expectation that the journey back to two per cent inflation will be a bumpy one. Statistics...

1h ago

