4 killed, 4 hurt in multiple vehicle crash in suburban Seattle

By The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 6:51 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 6:56 pm.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Four people were killed and four others were hurt in a multiple vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in suburban Seattle, fire officials said.

Firefighters were sent to a crash involving four vehicles in Renton at about 12:45 p.m., Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority spokesperson Pat Pawlak said. The crash involved four vehicles.

Four people died at the scene and three others with life-threatening injuries were taken to a hospital. Another person with lesser injuries was also transported, he said.

Pawlak didn’t have any information about the victims or how the crash happened. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Renton is 12 miles (19 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of Fisherville,...

1m ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

59m ago

1 person dead in salmonella outbreak linked to snakes, rodents that began in 2022
1 person dead in salmonella outbreak linked to snakes, rodents that began in 2022

One person is dead in an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to contact with snakes and feeder rodents that began more than two years ago.

13m ago

Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway
Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam footage showing a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down the Burlington Skyway earlier this month. The driver was pulled over by police...

6h ago

Top Stories

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of Fisherville,...

1m ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

59m ago

1 person dead in salmonella outbreak linked to snakes, rodents that began in 2022
1 person dead in salmonella outbreak linked to snakes, rodents that began in 2022

One person is dead in an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to contact with snakes and feeder rodents that began more than two years ago.

13m ago

Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway
Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam footage showing a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down the Burlington Skyway earlier this month. The driver was pulled over by police...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Canada-wide warrant issued for Kamar Cunningham
Canada-wide warrant issued for Kamar Cunningham

Toronto Police have announced a Canada-wide warrant and hefty reward for information leading to the arrest of a convicted firearms dealer. Shauna Hunt reports.

5h ago

2:10
Toronto Public Health warns of measles exposure
Toronto Public Health warns of measles exposure

Health officials say the city's second case of measles is in an infant who recently returned from travel and was contagious at the Agincourt Toronto Public Library. Michelle Mackey has the details.

20h ago

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

7h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos