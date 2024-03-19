Al Purdy’s widow Eurithe launches $10,000 prize for best new poetry book in Canada

Eurithe Purdy, widow of Canadian poet Al Purdy, has launched a literary prize to recognize the best new book of poetry in Canada.

The Al and Eurithe Purdy Poetry Prize will offer a $10,000 award annually to a poet who embodies “exceptional talent and a profound connection to the Canadian spirit,” says a release.

Eurithe will consult with several leading poetry experts to select the inaugural recipient of the prize, drawing on books of Canadian poetry published within the last two years.

A panel of judges will decide the winner in subsequent years.

The first winner will be announced April 21, which will mark the 24th anniversary of Purdy’s death.

Born in Wooler, Ont., in 1918, Al Purdy’s evocative works often reflected on Canada’s landscapes, history and culture. His numerous accolades include two Governor General’s Literary Awards for 1965’s “The Cariboo Horses” and 1986’s “The Collected Poems of Al Purdy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press