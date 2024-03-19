As former prime minister Mulroney lies in state, public tributes in Ottawa begin

Members of the public who wish to pay tribute to Brian Mulroney can visit his casket in Ottawa starting this afternoon. A photograph and book of condolences for Members of Parliament to sign are seen in front of the official portrait of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, in the antechamber to the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, Friday, March 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 19, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — Members of the public who wish to pay tribute to Brian Mulroney can visit his casket in Ottawa starting this afternoon.

The former prime minister’s casket is being brought to the Sir John A. Macdonald building opposite Parliament Hill this morning. 

Dignitaries including the Governor General and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to offer their condolences to the Mulroney family. 

His wife and children sat in the House of Commons gallery Monday to hear glowing tributes and funny stories from politicians across the partisan spectrum. 

Well-wishers can visit between 12:30 and 6 p.m. today or from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday and sign a book of condolences.

Security screening is required for visitors and several downtown streets near Parliament Hill are closed.

The public will also be able to pay their respects at Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Basilica on Thursday and Friday.

A state funeral will be held Saturday morning at Notre-Dame Basilica, with eulogies from Caroline Mulroney, Jean Charest and Wayne Gretzky.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

