At least 13 Russian miners are trapped in a collapsed gold mine, officials say

By The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 6:18 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 7:12 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — At least 13 miners have been trapped in a collapsed gold mine in far eastern Russia, regional officials said Tuesday.

Part of the mine collapsed in Zeysk district, authorities in the Amur region said. The Emergencies Ministry reported that 13 miners were trapped, but the regional prosecutor’s office said that up to 15 could remain underground.

A rescue operation has been launched. Emergency responders were trying to reach the miners, who were trapped at a depth of 125 meters (410 feet), via a ventilation shaft, Russian media reported.

Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the accident. Most mining accidents in the past have been blamed on violations of safety rules.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record
'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record

The warmest winter on record could have far-reaching effects on everything from wildfire season to erosion, climatologists say, while offering a preview of what the season could resemble in the not-so-distant...

1h ago

MPs approve softened Israel-Gaza motion as Liberals dodge vote to recognize Palestine
MPs approve softened Israel-Gaza motion as Liberals dodge vote to recognize Palestine

The societal fissures forming around the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip played out Monday in the House of Commons as an NDP motion to recognize Palestine as a state was turned on its head...

1h ago

Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media
Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media

On an off-day for the Toronto Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to share his thoughts about how an incident that occurred six years ago feels to him now that he's a member of his hometown team. In...

9h ago

Statistics Canada to release February inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release February inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its February consumer price index report this morning. Economists expect the inflation rate to tick up above three per cent again after slowing to 2.9 per cent in...

1h ago

Top Stories

'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record
'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record

The warmest winter on record could have far-reaching effects on everything from wildfire season to erosion, climatologists say, while offering a preview of what the season could resemble in the not-so-distant...

1h ago

MPs approve softened Israel-Gaza motion as Liberals dodge vote to recognize Palestine
MPs approve softened Israel-Gaza motion as Liberals dodge vote to recognize Palestine

The societal fissures forming around the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip played out Monday in the House of Commons as an NDP motion to recognize Palestine as a state was turned on its head...

1h ago

Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media
Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media

On an off-day for the Toronto Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to share his thoughts about how an incident that occurred six years ago feels to him now that he's a member of his hometown team. In...

9h ago

Statistics Canada to release February inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release February inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its February consumer price index report this morning. Economists expect the inflation rate to tick up above three per cent again after slowing to 2.9 per cent in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

12h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

20h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos