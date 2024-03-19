Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten is to step down as creative director at the end of June

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 7:39 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 8:26 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten said Tuesday he will step down as creative director of his namesake brand at the end of June.

Van Noten, 65, who over nearly four decades became a master of blending the old with the new, with a luscious use of colors, said in a statement that the 2025 men’s Spring-Summer collection will be the last in his current role. He added that the women’s collection will be designed by his studio.

Van Noten’s successor will be announced at a later stage, he said. The brand said although he will relinquish his role as creative director, Van Noten will still be involved in the fashion house.

“I have been preparing for this moment for a while, and I feel it’s time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand,” Van Noten said.

Van Noten graduated from the fashion design course at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Belgium in 1981 and debuted his first collection five years later. His first flagship store opened in Antwerp, the Belgian port city where he was born.

“Now I want to shift my focus to all the things I never had the time for,” Van Noten said. “I’m sad, but at the same time happy.”

Top Stories

February inflation rate slows to 2.8% as price growth unexpectedly eases
February inflation rate slows to 2.8% as price growth unexpectedly eases

Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth. Statistics Canada released...

breaking

2m ago

'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record
'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record

The warmest winter on record could have far-reaching effects on everything from wildfire season to erosion, climatologists say, while offering a preview of what the season could resemble in the not-so-distant...

2h ago

Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media
Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media

On an off-day for the Toronto Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to share his thoughts about how an incident that occurred six years ago feels to him now that he's a member of his hometown team. In...

11h ago

MPs approve softened Israel-Gaza motion as Liberals dodge vote to recognize Palestine
MPs approve softened Israel-Gaza motion as Liberals dodge vote to recognize Palestine

The societal fissures forming around the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip played out Monday in the House of Commons as an NDP motion to recognize Palestine as a state was turned on its head...

2h ago

