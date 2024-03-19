Body found in western New York reservoir leads to boil-water advisory

By The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 7:34 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 7:42 pm.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A human body was found Tuesday in a western New York reservoir that supplies drinking water to parts of Rochester, prompting city officials to advise residents to boil their water before consuming.

Workers with the city’s Water Bureau discovered the body in the Highland Park Reservoir at around 8 a.m. while doing routine rounds, officials said. The reservoir was immediately disconnected from the public water supply, with plans to drain and clean it.

Police divers removed the body of an adult male from the water, authorities said. The circumstances of the death were not immediately clear. Police were investigating, and the medical examiner’s office was working to identify the person.

Testing indicated the water was safe, the city said in a notice to residents. The boil water advisory was issued to several neighborhoods as a precaution, officials said, and the reservoir will not be returned to service until after it is drained and cleaned.

“This is a very, very sad situation,” Mayor Malik Evans said at a news conference. “But it compounds that being that this happened near our water supply it’s important that we exercise this abundance of caution.”

The city advised residents to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. It said boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of Fisherville,...

1h ago

Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

The sister of a man previously charged in a large-scale auto scam that allegedly involved selling stolen vehicles with fraudulent documents is now also facing charges. In a release Tuesday, Peel Regional...

4h ago

1 person dead in salmonella outbreak linked to snakes, rodents that began in 2022
1 person dead in salmonella outbreak linked to snakes, rodents that began in 2022

One person is dead in an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to contact with snakes and feeder rodents that began more than two years ago.

1h ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

2h ago

