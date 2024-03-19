Brother of Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee killed by family member, sheriff says

By The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 3:50 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 4:13 pm.

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The brother of a Michigan congressman was shot and killed early Tuesday by a family member after a confrontation at the victim’s home, authorities said.

Tim Kildee was shot in Vienna Township, north of Flint, after getting into a “yelling match” with his 27-year-old son, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Kildee, 57, is the brother of U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat who represents the area in Congress.

Tim Kildee’s son was under police watch at a hospital where he was taken with serious injuries from a subsequent vehicle crash, Swanson said.

Potential charges were being reviewed, prosecutor David Leyton said.

“Our family is grieving and heartbroken,” Dan Kildee said. “There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy.”

The sheriff said Tim Kildee’s son showed up at his father’s house after he had been involved in a domestic incident around 3 a.m. in Burton, another Genesee County community.

Another family member reported a loud confrontation and demands that Tim Kildee give up his wallet and the key to his vehicle, Swanson said.

A gunshot then “took the life of Timothy Kildee,” the sheriff said.

“There was some type of breakdown and or other entanglements that caused him to be so violent,” Swanson said of the suspect.

Tim Kildee and his ex-wife had been looking for their son following the domestic incident, the sheriff said.

“We’re going to continue bringing not only answers to questions but comfort to the family,” Swanson told reporters.

The Kildee family is well-known in the Flint area. Dale Kildee, the uncle of Tim and Dan, was a member of Congress for more than 30 years. He died in 2021.

The Associated Press

