2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, 1 other to hospital

Two people are dead, and another person has been rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

Emergency crews were notified of a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 10.

OPP Central Region said the driver and passenger of one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital. The severity of that person’s injuries is unclear.

OPP Central Region noted that Hwy. 10 will remain closed between Charleston Sideroad and Old Base Line Road for several hours as the investigation continues.