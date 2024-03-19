Cambodia’s prime minister sounds sour note on trucks’ musical horns

FILE - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet greets garment workers at Prey Speu village outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Aug. 29, 2023. Manet has ordered a ban on musical horns, after videos posted on social media showed people dancing on roads and roadsides as passing trucks blasted rhythmic little tunes. Hun Manet called on the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation and police to immediately take action against any vehicle whose normal horn has been replaced by a tune-playing one by ripping it out and restoring the standard honking type. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 10:59 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 11:13 am.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Mane has ordered a ban on musical horns, after videos posted on social media showed people dancing on roads and roadsides as passing trucks blasted rhythmic little tunes.

Hun Manet, who last year took over the wheel of government from his father, Hun Sen — who led Cambodia for 38 years — called on the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation and police across the country to immediately take action against any vehicle whose normal horn has been replaced by a tune-playing one by ripping it out and restoring the standard honking type. He said the measure has already been implemented by provincial authorities, but he wanted to announce it publicly to make sure it was enforced nationwide.

He commented on his Facebook page on Monday that recent social media posts had shown “inappropriate activity committed by some people, especially youth and children, dancing on the roadside to the musical sounds from trucks’ horns.”

Hun Manet said such dancing affects public order and poses a traffic hazard that is a threat to life and limb, not least of all to the dancers themselves. One video shows three young people dancing in the middle of a road while a large trailer truck coming their way lays down a beat.

For Cambodians, there will be no more dancing in the street.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

2m ago

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

1h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

32m ago

3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police
3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area. Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke...

1h ago

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

2m ago

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

1h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

32m ago

3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police
3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area. Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

16h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.
2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos