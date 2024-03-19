Canada spending $40M to help Czechs send ammunition to Ukraine front lines

National Defence Minister Bill Blair speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 19, 2024 2:27 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 2:43 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada is buying artillery ammunition and night vision equipment for Ukraine as part of its latest round of aid for the country. 

Defence Minister Bill Blair met with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which includes about 50 allied countries led by the United States. 

Canada plans to spend $40 million to send artillery ammunition to Ukraine as part of a deal with Czechia. 

The Czechs said last month they have 800,000 pieces of ammunition and needed other countries to chip in to help get it to the front lines.

Blair says night vision equipment worth $7.5 million is being sourced from a Canadian company to send to Ukrainian troops. 

Canada’s military support for Ukraine has reached $4 billion in the two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion. 

The ammunition from the Czechs includes 155 mm rounds that Ukraine desperately needs, which Blair said he wants to see more of produced in Canada. 

“The long-term vision is to actually significantly increase munitions production here in Canada, because I believe very much (that) production is deterrence,” he said.

Blair was not able to provide a timeline for when Canada’s donation of a surface-to-air missile defence system will arrive in Ukraine. 

That system was purchased through the U.S. government over a year ago but it is still not clear when it will be produced and sent to the front lines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway
Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam footage showing a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down the Burlington Skyway earlier this month. The driver was pulled over by police...

1h ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

1h ago

TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting
TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be discussing how to handle a projected deficit that could be as high as $34 million at a special board meeting Tuesday night. The report to the Finance,...

25m ago

Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor
Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor

A day after Toronto's police chief shared disturbing statistics about the surge of antisemitic hate crimes in the city, a man has been arrested for allegedly directing antisemitic threats towards a Toronto...

22m ago

Top Stories

Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway
Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam footage showing a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down the Burlington Skyway earlier this month. The driver was pulled over by police...

1h ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

1h ago

TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting
TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be discussing how to handle a projected deficit that could be as high as $34 million at a special board meeting Tuesday night. The report to the Finance,...

25m ago

Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor
Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor

A day after Toronto's police chief shared disturbing statistics about the surge of antisemitic hate crimes in the city, a man has been arrested for allegedly directing antisemitic threats towards a Toronto...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

2h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.
2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos