Cricket Australia postpones another tour over human rights concerns for women in Afghanistan

By The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 3:03 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 3:12 am.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Cricket Australia has postponed a three-match men’s Twenty20 international series against Afghanistan scheduled for August due to concerns over deteriorating human rights for women and girls in the Taliban-controlled country.

The matches were scheduled to be hosted by Afghanistan but played in the United Arab Emirates.

It marks the third time Cricket Australia has declined to play the Afghan team since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in September 2021 and placed restrictions on female participation in sport, work, education and travel.

The Australians previously cancelled a test match that was scheduled to be played in Hobart in November 2021 and a three-match ODI series that was set for March of last year.

The teams have met in international tournaments, with Australia edging Afghanistan in the 50-over World Cup in India on the way to winning the title last year.

Cricket Australia on Tuesday said advice from the Australian government was “that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse.”

“For this reason, we have maintained our previous position and will postpone the bilateral series against Afghanistan,” a CA statement read. “CA continues its strong commitment to supporting participation by women and girls in cricket around the world and will continue to actively engage the International Cricket Council and work closely with the Afghanistan Cricket Board to determine what actions could be taken to support the resumption of bilateral matches.”

Afghanistan is the only International Cricket Council full member nation without a women’s team.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation
16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation

A 16-year-old boy is among three people charged in a firearm investigation after officers discovered drugs and two handguns inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Toronto. Police said officers...

7h ago

Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect
Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect

The family of a 19-year-old teenager who was gunned down in an alleged targeted shooting in downtown Hamilton has issued a statement, pleading to the public for information that could lead to an arrest. On...

10h ago

Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media
Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media

On an off-day for the Toronto Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to share his thoughts about how an incident that occurred six years ago feels to him now that he's a member of his hometown team. In...

6h ago

Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto
Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a jogger on a path in west Toronto, police said. Authorities were called to the Sterling Road and Dundas Street West area near Sorauren...

8h ago

Top Stories

16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation
16-year-old among 3 arrested in Toronto firearm investigation

A 16-year-old boy is among three people charged in a firearm investigation after officers discovered drugs and two handguns inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Toronto. Police said officers...

7h ago

Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect
Family of 19-year-old fatally shot in Hamilton plead for info as police search for suspect

The family of a 19-year-old teenager who was gunned down in an alleged targeted shooting in downtown Hamilton has issued a statement, pleading to the public for information that could lead to an arrest. On...

10h ago

Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media
Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media

On an off-day for the Toronto Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to share his thoughts about how an incident that occurred six years ago feels to him now that he's a member of his hometown team. In...

6h ago

Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto
Arrest made in sexual assault of jogger in Toronto

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a jogger on a path in west Toronto, police said. Authorities were called to the Sterling Road and Dundas Street West area near Sorauren...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

9h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

17h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos