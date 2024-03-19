Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they’re devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.

Shannon McCarrell of Fisherville, Ont., says she went to bed following a night shift last week when she was eventually awoken by her son, who hysterically explained that one of their emu’s, McTavish, appeared to be dead.

“He said he’s dead. His neck is bent at a weird angle, and he’s dead. So, I went out, and as soon as I went into the pen, I knew it wasn’t a natural cause [of death],” said McCarrell. “There was blood everywhere, and there was no way [another emu] could have gotten into a fight and made that kind of carnage.”

The Brantford, Ont.-area family made the gruesome discovery on March 13. They called the local police, which prompted an animal cruelty probe with the help of the family farm’s security cameras.

“Upon closer examination, he had a huge gash from the front of his head all the way to the back. When I lifted his head, his neck was coated in blood,” McCarrell explained.

Photo: CityNews submission.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Patti Cote said an investigation revealed that two unknown individuals attended the southern Ontario farm earlier that morning at around 3 a.m. or 3:30 a.m. on March 13.

“[The suspects] entered an animal pen and caused an injury that, in essence, killed an emu that the owners of the property had there,” Const. Cote explained.

Other farm animals impacted by senseless act

McCarrell says McTavish was part of her family, adding that they’re heartbroken and are searching for clarity as to why these people would be compelled to commit such a horrible act.

“Some people will say it’s just a bird, but they’re a part of my family. I have raised all of my emus and ostriches in the house until they were big enough to come out into the barn,” she said.

“[The animals] have all grown up together and have always been with each other for their entire lives. They don’t know what is going on. They were there when it happened. My ostrich had blood on her legs.”

McCarrell says McTavish’s companion, Wallace, appears particularly affected by the tragedy.

“She makes a drumming noise when she calls for him, but obviously, he’s not coming back.”

The two suspects seen in the security footage could be convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.