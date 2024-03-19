Energy stocks help S&P/TSX composite creep higher, U.S. stock markets mixed

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 19, 2024 11:40 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index creep higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed. 

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.28 points at 21,842.46.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 165.78 points at 38,956.21. The S&P 500 index was down 5.35 points at 5,144.07, while the Nasdaq composite was down 76.33 points at 16,027.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.57 cents US compared with 73.85 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was up 47 cents at US$82.63 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up six cents at US$1.76 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$7.20 at US$2,157.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.08 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

1m ago

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

1h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

31m ago

3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police
3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area. Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke...

1h ago

