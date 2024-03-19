In the news today: Public tribute to Mulroney in Ottawa, February inflation report

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to

bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Public to pay tribute to Mulroney in Ottawa

Members of the public who wish to pay tribute to Brian Mulroney can visit his casket in Ottawa starting this afternoon. The former prime minister’s casket is being brought to the Sir John A. Macdonald building opposite Parliament Hill this morning. The Governor General and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to offer their condolences to the Mulroney family. Well-wishers can visit between 12:30 and 6 p.m. local time today or from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time on Wednesday and sign a book of condolences.

StatCan to release February inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its February consumer price index report this morning. Economists expect the inflation rate to tick up above 3 per cent again after slowing to 2.9 per cent in January. The consensus expectation among forecasters is that prices rose 3.1 per cent last month from a year ago, reversing some progress made in January. The central bank has held its key interest rate at 5 per cent since the summer, the highest level it’s been at since 2001.

New Brunswick budget expected today

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government is set to table its final budget before voters head to the polls later this year in the provincial election. The government had said during the last budget session that while New Brunswick was enjoying a wave of population growth, it came with challenges of providing housing, health care and education for newcomers. The next provincial election must be held on or before Oct. 21.

Credit delinquencies on rise among businesses

A new report suggests credit delinquencies among Canadian businesses are on the rise. Equifax Canada’s latest quarterly business credit trends report says there was a 14.3 per cent uptick in the number of businesses that missed a payment on a credit product between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022. Equifax says Canadian businesses are struggling with the impact of higher interest rates, a slowdown in consumer spending and pandemic loan repayments.

Winter comes to a close as Canada’s warmest

The warmest winter on record could have far-reaching effects on everything from wildfire season to erosion, climatologists say, while offering a preview of what the season could resemble in the not-so-distant future unless steps are taken to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Winter comes to a close on Tuesday night – early Wednesday on Canada’s East Coast – with the arrival of the spring equinox. Experts say the drivers of this winter’s record-breaking warmth include natural climate phenomenon El Niño and human-caused climate change.

Taylor Swift collaborator Ethan Tobman chases Juno

Ethan Tobman has worked on music videos for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé but he wanted to make something special for his childhood friend and Grammy winner Allison Russell. With his music video directorial debut, the Montreal-raised production designer took Russell to new worlds, transporting her to the desert and even tossing her off the edge of a cliff using green-screen technology. The stunning visual moments punctuate Russell’s “Demons,” which is nominated for music video of the year at the Juno Awards this weekend in Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press