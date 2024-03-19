Last suspect in Philadelphia bus stop shooting that wounded 8 is captured in Virginia

FILE - Evidence markers dot the ground following a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The last of four suspects in the shooting that wounded eight Philadelphia high school students at a bus stop earlier this month was captured Tuesday, March 19, in Virginia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti, File)

By Bruce Shipkowski, The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 4:48 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 5:56 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The last of four suspects in a shooting that wounded eight Philadelphia high school students at a bus stop earlier this month was captured Tuesday in Virginia.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced that a 17-year-old was taken into custody after noon at an apartment in Alexandria. They said he had been hiding there with an unidentified woman who has ties to Philadelphia.

It wasn’t immediately known if the suspect has retained an attorney or when he might face extradition to Philadelphia.

Authorities had called for the suspect to turn himself in last week following the arrests of three other people in connection with the March 6 shooting in northeast Philadelphia.

As students at Northeast High School, the city’s largest public high school with more than 3,000 students, were waiting to board the bus, three masked people opened fire, hitting eight teens ranging in age from 15 to 17 years old. All were later listed in stable condition, including a 16-year-old initially said to be critically injured after being hit nine times.

Officials said the recovery of a stolen car involved in the shooting led to the identification of Jamaal Tucker as a suspect, and he turned himself in Friday. On Saturday, federal marshals said they arrested Ahnile Buggs and recovered a loaded and fully automatic .40-caliber Glock that matched casings found at the scene. Jermahd Carter, 19, was also arrested last week.

Tucker and Buggs, both 18, also face charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and other counts and are being held on more than $2 million bail.

Lawyers for the three men have declined comment.

Bruce Shipkowski, The Associated Press


