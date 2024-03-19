NCAA enters into first NIL licensing deal allowing use of March Madness logo on Topps cards

This photo Courtesy of Topps shows a Topps trading card featuring basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Zach Eddy. The NCAA entered into its first NIL licensing deal allowing the use of the March Madness logo to Topps trading cards featuring basketball stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Zach Eddy and Tristen Newton.(Courtesy of Topps via AP)

By Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 3:40 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 3:56 pm.

The NCAA entered into its first NIL licensing deal allowing the use of the March Madness logo to Topps trading cards featuring basketball stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Zach Edey and Tristen Newton.

Since NIL was deregulated in 2021, the NCAA has taken a conservative approach in finding deals, turning down a handful of companies.

“There have been cases we’ve had to decline certain NIL opportunities because we weren’t comfortable doing it,” said NCAA managing director of championships, external relations, Chris Termini.

Fanatics, which owns Topps and runs the NCAA.com shop, was sensitive to the organization’s interests, specifically gender equity.

“Student athletes are equally represented across men’s and women’s basketball, which was important to us and they were very understanding of that,” Termini said.

The eight-card packs that went on sale Monday have six base cards, one guaranteed autograph and one guaranteed parallel card. A few lucky fans could get a rare dual autograph card that might have Clark and Edey or the Iowa star and Reese. Those are in one of every 10 packs.

“They had a rolodex of student athletes already licensed where they already had rights,” Termini said. “That made it relatively easy.”

There is a chance that the card deal could be expanded to other sports down the road.

“This is a shorter program, the 20 student athletes are licensed through Topps,” NCAA Director of Licensing David Clendenin said. “That made it a quicker process for approvals. We are having long-term conversations about basketball but also other opportunities with Topps. There might be larger program in the future where obviously we have a longer runway and we can go out and get, you know, opt-ins from schools or certain athletes.”

The packs, which have an expensive price tag of $140, have been selling well according to the NCAA. This wasn’t the NCAA’s first foray into trading cards as they had a deal with Upper Deck in 2014-15. Those cards, though, featured former players.

There has definitely been a lot of interest in cards again. In January, a Clark card sold for $78,000, which made it the highest price for a women’s basketball player and the second most expensive ever for a female athlete trailing only Serena Williams. Topps has launched more than 120 Bowman U Now cards this season featuring student-athletes, including 61 cards featuring basketball players. Clark has 13 of her own.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway
Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam footage showing a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down the Burlington Skyway earlier this month. The driver was pulled over by police...

3h ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

1h ago

TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting
TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be discussing how to handle a projected deficit that could be as high as $34 million at a special board meeting Tuesday night. The report to the Finance,...

2h ago

Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor
Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor

A day after Toronto's police chief shared disturbing statistics about the surge of antisemitic hate crimes in the city, a man has been arrested for allegedly directing antisemitic threats towards a Toronto...

1h ago

Top Stories

Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway
Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam footage showing a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down the Burlington Skyway earlier this month. The driver was pulled over by police...

3h ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

1h ago

TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting
TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be discussing how to handle a projected deficit that could be as high as $34 million at a special board meeting Tuesday night. The report to the Finance,...

2h ago

Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor
Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor

A day after Toronto's police chief shared disturbing statistics about the surge of antisemitic hate crimes in the city, a man has been arrested for allegedly directing antisemitic threats towards a Toronto...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Canada-wide warrant issued for Kamar Cunningham
Canada-wide warrant issued for Kamar Cunningham

Toronto Police have announced a Canada-wide warrant and hefty reward for information leading to the arrest of a convicted firearms dealer. Shauna Hunt reports.

2h ago

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

4h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos