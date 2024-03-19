No explosives found at Seoul stadium in police search following bomb threat against Ohtani

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani greets Dylan Campbell, right, after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 11:54 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 11:56 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police said they’ve found no explosives at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome after searching the site Wednesday following a reported bomb threat against Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

About 150 police officers used sniffer dogs, X-ray detectors and other equipment to search through the stadium, but no suspicious objects were discovered, according to Seoul’s Guro police station.

Police officers said they acted on a tip that there was a threat targeting Ohtani but didn’t elaborate.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said the search happened after South Korea’s consulate general in Vancouver, Canada received an email threatening to detonate an explosive at the Gocheok stadium during the Major League Baseball opening game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres scheduled to start later Wednesday. The game will mark the first MLB regular season game in South Korea.

Yonhap said the sender of the English-language email claimed to be a Japanese lawyer. Yonhap cited police as suspecting the email might have come from a person who last year allegedly sent a slew of similar threatening emails and faxes while claiming to be a Japanese lawyer.

Police and bomb-sniffing canines were seen searching the seats and hallways of the stadium during the morning. The search did not appear to affect game preparations, with groundcrews checking the fields and K-pop performers rehearsing in the outfield.

Guro police officers said a total of about 350 officers will be deployed by the time the Dodger-Padres game begin.

The Associated Press

