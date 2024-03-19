North Carolina appeals court upholds ruling that kept Confederate monument in place

FILE - A Confederate monument stands outside the Alamance County Courthouse in Graham, N.C., Oct. 7, 2020. A state appeals court ruled Tuesday, March 19, 2024, that local leaders who refused calls to the monument acted in a constitutional manner, saying the statue was properly kept in its longstanding location under state law. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 5:43 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 5:56 pm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court ruled Tuesday that local leaders who refused calls to remove a Confederate monument from outside a county courthouse acted in a constitutional manner and kept in place the statue at its longtime location in accordance with state law.

The three-judge panel unanimously upheld a trial court judge’s decision to side with Alamance County and its commissioners over the 30 foot (9.1 meter)-tall statue, which features a Confederate infantryman perched at the top. The state NAACP, the Alamance NAACP chapter, and other groups and individuals had sued the county and its leaders in 2021 after the commissioners rejected calls to take the statue down.

Confederate monuments in North Carolina, as elsewhere nationwide, were a frequent focal point for racial inequality protests in the late 2010s, and particularly in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. North Carolina legislators enacted a law in 2015 that limits when an “object of remembrance” such as a military monument can be relocated.

The lawsuit’s plaintiffs said the county and the commissioners violated the state constitution by exercising discriminatory intent to protect a symbol of white supremacy outside the historic Alamance County Courthouse, thus creating the appearance of racial prejudice there.

In the opinion, Court of Appeals Chief Judge Chris Dillon wrote that the county commissioners lacked authority under the 2015 law to remove the statue. He also said the county manager’s email to commissioners in June 2020, in which he asked them to consider removing the monument out of concern for protesters’ safety, did not qualify for an exception to that law.

“At all times, the Monument Protection Law required the County to leave the Monument in its current place,” Dillon wrote. He added that a provision in the state constitution intended to ensure state courts are open to the public doesn’t prohibit the placement of objects of historical remembrance in and around a courthouse. The courthouse monument was dedicated in 1914.

“Indeed, in many courthouses and other government buildings across our State and nation, there are depictions of historical individuals who held certain views in their time many today would find offensive,” Dillon wrote.

Judges Donna Stroud and Valerie Zachary joined in the opinion.

Even with the 2015 law, Confederate monuments in North Carolina have been taken down in recent years, sometimes through force.

In 2018, protesters tore down a Confederate statue known as “Silent Sam” at the University of North Carolina campus at Chapel Hill. Statues of soldiers from the North Carolina Confederate Monument on the old Capitol grounds in Raleigh came down in June 2020. Gov. Roy Cooper, citing public safety, directed that the remainder of the monument and two others on Capitol grounds be removed.

The state Supreme Court is currently considering litigation stemming from a 2021 decision by the Asheville City Council to dismantle an obelisk honoring Civil War-era Gov. Zebulon Vance.

Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

3h ago

Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway
Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam footage showing a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down the Burlington Skyway earlier this month. The driver was pulled over by police...

4h ago

Toronto's spring kicks off with wintry blast, messy commutes
Toronto's spring kicks off with wintry blast, messy commutes

While Tuesday marks the first official day of spring, you wouldn't guess it, as the forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours features persistent flurries and winds that will gradually become stronger by tomorrow...

21m ago

Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

The sister of a man previously charged in a large-scale auto scam that allegedly involved selling stolen vehicles with fraudulent documents is now also facing charges. In a release Tuesday, Peel Regional...

1h ago

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

3h ago

Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway
Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam footage showing a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down the Burlington Skyway earlier this month. The driver was pulled over by police...

4h ago

Toronto's spring kicks off with wintry blast, messy commutes
Toronto's spring kicks off with wintry blast, messy commutes

While Tuesday marks the first official day of spring, you wouldn't guess it, as the forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours features persistent flurries and winds that will gradually become stronger by tomorrow...

21m ago

Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

The sister of a man previously charged in a large-scale auto scam that allegedly involved selling stolen vehicles with fraudulent documents is now also facing charges. In a release Tuesday, Peel Regional...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Canada-wide warrant issued for Kamar Cunningham
Canada-wide warrant issued for Kamar Cunningham

Toronto Police have announced a Canada-wide warrant and hefty reward for information leading to the arrest of a convicted firearms dealer. Shauna Hunt reports.

4h ago

2:10
Toronto Public Health warns of measles exposure
Toronto Public Health warns of measles exposure

Health officials say the city's second case of measles is in an infant who recently returned from travel and was contagious at the Agincourt Toronto Public Library. Michelle Mackey has the details.

18h ago

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

6h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos