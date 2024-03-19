‘Passed like a baton’: Advocates, Air Canada CEO clash on accessible travel

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 19, 2024 1:59 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 2:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Advocates and Air Canada’s CEO are serving up opposing views of accessibility in the country’s aviation system.

Michael Rousseau, who heads Canada’s largest airline, told a House of Commons transport committee today that an overwhelming majority of the 1.3 million passengers who requested special assistance last year had a positive experience.

Under a three-year plan, Air Canada has pledged to roll out measures that range from establishing a customer accessibility director — now in place — to requiring annual training for its 10,000 front-line staff.

But disability rights advocate David Lepofsky says the complaint statistics fail to reflect the experience of many people living with disabilities, who sometimes wait unassisted for hours or have to instruct employees on how to guide them.

Lepofsky says Canada needs stricter rules and tougher enforcement to ensure consistency and accountability — and to prevent travellers from being “passed like a baton”  between the curb and the plane.

Multiple incidents have surfaced at Canadian airlines over the past year, including when a B.C. man with spastic cerebral palsy was forced to drag himself off of an Air Canada plane in Las Vegas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway
Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam footage showing a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down the Burlington Skyway earlier this month. The driver was pulled over by police...

1h ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

5m ago

TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting
TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be discussing how to handle a projected deficit that could be as high as $34 million at a special board meeting Tuesday night. The report to the Finance,...

31m ago

Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor
Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor

A day after Toronto's police chief shared disturbing statistics about the surge of antisemitic hate crimes in the city, a man has been arrested for allegedly directing antisemitic threats towards a Toronto...

28m ago

Top Stories

Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway
Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam footage showing a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down the Burlington Skyway earlier this month. The driver was pulled over by police...

1h ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

5m ago

TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting
TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be discussing how to handle a projected deficit that could be as high as $34 million at a special board meeting Tuesday night. The report to the Finance,...

31m ago

Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor
Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor

A day after Toronto's police chief shared disturbing statistics about the surge of antisemitic hate crimes in the city, a man has been arrested for allegedly directing antisemitic threats towards a Toronto...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

3h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos