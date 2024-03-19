Police confirm a blanket found during search for missing Wisconsin boy belongs to the 3-year-old

People pause for hope during a vigil held for 3-year-old Elijah Vue at Walsh Field, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis. Vue has been missing for more than 25 days. (Gary C. Klein/The Sheboygan Press via AP) USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin 2024, copyright, all rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 10:59 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 11:13 am.

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin police searching for a 3-year-old boy who vanished last month said they have confirmed that a blanket found during their ongoing search belongs to the missing youngster.

The red and white plaid blanket belonging to Elijah Vue was found “earlier in this investigation” about 3.7 miles from where the boy was reported missing on Feb. 20, Two Rivers police said Monday in a Facebook post.

The youngster was last seen at a residence in Two Rivers, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Green Bay, where prosecutors said his mother had sent him to stay with her boyfriend. Searches by police and residents have so far not located Elijah, and police said the reward for information in the case has grown to $40,000.

Elijah’s mother, Katrina Baur of Wisconsin Dells, was charged last month with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Prosecutors later amended the felony count to a charge of party-to-a-crime chronic child neglect and also filed a misdemeanor charge of neglecting a child against Baur, who is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Baur, 31, had left her son with her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, 39, on Feb. 12 because she wanted him to teach him “to be a man.”

Vang called police Feb. 20 and reported the boy missing, telling police he had taken a nap and brought the 3-year-old in the bedroom with him, but when he awoke three hours later he was gone.

Vang was formally charged in February with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect in Elijah’s disappearance. He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

0m ago

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

1h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

30m ago

3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police
3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area. Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke...

1h ago

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

0m ago

Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints
Torontonians made nearly half a million 311 service calls last year. Here were the most common complaints

Torontonians placed nearly half a million service calls to the city last year and damaged residential garbage bins appear to be the most common service problem plaguing residents. A new report from...

1h ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

30m ago

3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police
3 religious artifacts stolen from synagogue near Kensington Market: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole religious artifacts from a synagogue in the Kensington Market area. Police say between March 11 and March 14, someone broke...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

16h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.
2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos