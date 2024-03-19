Russia says it will evacuate 9,000 children from a border region targeted from the Ukrainian side

This photo released by Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov's telegram channel on Monday, March 18, 2024, shows emergency ministry employees working at the destroyed building after shelling from the Ukrainian side, in Nikolskoye village, Belgorod region, Russia. Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov says four people were killed in the shelling, not far from the border with Ukraine. (Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov telegram channel via AP) Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov telegram channel

By The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2024 7:05 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 7:12 am.

A Russian border region plans to evacuate some 9,000 children from the area as it is continuously shelled from the Ukrainian side, an official said Tuesday. Kyiv’s forces have increasingly been striking at targets behind the extensive front line that has changed little after more than two years of war.

The children are to be moved further east, away from the Ukraine border, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod border region, Vyacheslev Gladkov, said.

The announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin wants to create a buffer zone to help protect border regions from long-range Ukrainian strikes and cross-border raids.

Ukraine has increasingly used its long-range firepower to hit oil refineries and depots deep inside Russia and has sought to unsettle the Russian border regions, putting political pressure on Putin.

Three people were wounded in an attack Tuesday from Ukraine on the Belgorod region, Gladkov said, including a 14-year-old who had part of a limb amputated. His mother was also seriously hurt in the attack, he said.

The previous day, four members of the same family died in an attack on the Belgorod village of Nikolskoe, according to Gladkov. A grandmother, mother, her partner and 17-year-old son were killed after a missile struck their house, he said.

It has not been possible to independently verify either side’s battlefield claims.

Two Ukrainian drones were shot down over Belgorod and another over the neighboring Voronezh region overnight, the Russian defense ministry said. It gave no details of any damage or injuries.

Meanwhile, Russia used S-300 missiles to attack the city of Selydove in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine overnight. Four people were wounded and houses and cars were damaged, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

On Monday, Russian attacks in Donetsk killed one person and wounded another, according to Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record
'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record

The warmest winter on record could have far-reaching effects on everything from wildfire season to erosion, climatologists say, while offering a preview of what the season could resemble in the not-so-distant...

1h ago

MPs approve softened Israel-Gaza motion as Liberals dodge vote to recognize Palestine
MPs approve softened Israel-Gaza motion as Liberals dodge vote to recognize Palestine

The societal fissures forming around the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip played out Monday in the House of Commons as an NDP motion to recognize Palestine as a state was turned on its head...

1h ago

Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media
Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media

On an off-day for the Toronto Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to share his thoughts about how an incident that occurred six years ago feels to him now that he's a member of his hometown team. In...

9h ago

Statistics Canada to release February inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release February inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its February consumer price index report this morning. Economists expect the inflation rate to tick up above three per cent again after slowing to 2.9 per cent in...

1h ago

Top Stories

'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record
'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record

The warmest winter on record could have far-reaching effects on everything from wildfire season to erosion, climatologists say, while offering a preview of what the season could resemble in the not-so-distant...

1h ago

MPs approve softened Israel-Gaza motion as Liberals dodge vote to recognize Palestine
MPs approve softened Israel-Gaza motion as Liberals dodge vote to recognize Palestine

The societal fissures forming around the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip played out Monday in the House of Commons as an NDP motion to recognize Palestine as a state was turned on its head...

1h ago

Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media
Jays' Joey Votto shares emotional letter on social media

On an off-day for the Toronto Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to share his thoughts about how an incident that occurred six years ago feels to him now that he's a member of his hometown team. In...

9h ago

Statistics Canada to release February inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release February inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its February consumer price index report this morning. Economists expect the inflation rate to tick up above three per cent again after slowing to 2.9 per cent in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

12h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

20h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

More Videos